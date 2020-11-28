Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff's team-spirit is totally unmissable, here are some cherished moments of their bonding

MUMBAI: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff might be waiting for the right time to make their relationship official but Disha's bonding with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff is out there for everyone to see. The two have warmed up to each other so well. In fact, sometimes it feels like Disha and Krishna are BFFs while Tiger joined in later and is just there as a part of the gang.

From shooting fun videos together to turning makeup artist, fitness trainer for each other, Disha and Krishna seem to be having a blast in each other's company. What's actually amazing is how beautifully they encourage each other to be better than the best.

Their Instagram feeds are proof of the same as both Disha and Krishna are a constant in each other's comments section on Insta. Every time there's a post from either Disha or Krishna, the two are ought to send love and make each other feel accepted for more reasons than one.

So without further ado, here's celebrating Disha and Krishna's adorable bonding! One should definitely take BFF lessons from the two...

Recently, Krishna shared a pic in red bikini and asked her followers if red makes her look fat. The beauty usually prefers black when it comes to wearing a bikini or monokini. To this, big brother Tiger pulled her leg with a reply saying, "Fat af", while Disha decided to cheer for 'Team Krishna' by commenting with fire emojis.

During the lockdown, Disha and Krishna had also collaborated to make funny TikTok videos.

Meanwhile, Krishna recently made headlines for her split with boyfriend Eban Hyams. The two were together for almost a year and would indulge in all kinds of PDA on social media. However, a few weeks back, Krishna took to Instagram to inform that they are no longer together. She issued a statement that read, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.”.

Talking about Tiger and Disha's alleged relationship, Krishna had once commented in an interview that, "You know that I don’t lie and how straight I’m about everything. Tiger is 100% single.".

Well, only time will tell what Disha's relationship status with Tiger Shroff actually is....but for now, her bonding with Krishna is 100% adorable!

