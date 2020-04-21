Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff living together during lockdown?

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are yet to publicly acknowledge their relationship but fans are frequently treated to their social media PDA. Disha also shares a great rapport with the entire Shroff family. Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, rumours were rife that Disha is living with Tiger and his family. And adding onto them was Tiger’s sister Krishna’s Instagram post, wherein she credited the actress for her makeup.

But is that the truth? Krishna told Mumbai Mirror that Disha isn’t staying with them, but she stays close and that’s the reason they often bump into each other and also head out for some grocery shopping.

She was quoted saying, 'She isn't, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes.' She continued that it was because of Tiger that she became friends with the actress.

'He (Tiger Shroff) and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her,' added Krishna.

