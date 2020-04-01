Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s social media PDA is UNMISSABLE; check

MUMBAI: With her hard work, Disha Patani has made a place for herself in the entertainment industry. A fitness enthusiast, she has proved her mettle by working in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, and Bharat.

Apart from her work, she also makes headlines for her PDA with Tiger Shroff. The two are not with each other but their social media PDA game is strong AF these days! The two have been seeing each other for a long time but are quite good at playing peek-a-boo with media. Even amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are shelling out some major couple goals for all their fans.

Well, Tiger Shroff shared a super-hot picture of him soaking some Vitamin D on the sets of Baaghi 3. Dressed up in a black tee and blue denim, the actor looked dashing and chiseled as ever as he posed for a candid shot outside his vanity van. Those black sunnies only added to Tiger’s hotness. In his caption, the actor wrote, “Getting some vit D on set before my vit B(aaghi).” It was, however, his ladylove Disha Patani’s comment that deserves attention. Drooling over his hotness, the actress left a streak of lovey-dovey emoticons, followed by that of a fire emoji.

