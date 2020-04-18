Disha Patani is back with new dance moves

MUMBAI: Disha Patani’s latest performance in Malang has taken the audiences by surprise. The actress unleashed a new side of hers, which had viewers glued to their screens. The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all, and we all got to see an all-new, sizzling avatar of the diva. The actress is also well known for MS Dhoni and Baaghi 2.

Apart from her acting skills, Disha is known for her work-out videos on social media, through which she gives fitness goals to her fans and motivates them to stay healthy.

During the present lockdown, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Amidst this, the actress was seen acing her dance moves.

Have a look at her new dance video.

In this video, we see the hottie acing her dance moves on Beyonce's song, and we see not 1 but 5 Disha Patanis at a time, thanks to her editing skills.

Well, we would love to see more of the actress and her dance.

On the work note, she will next be seen in Salman Khan Starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is directed by Prabhu Deva and slated for an Eid 2020 release.

