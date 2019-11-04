Disha Patani to be seen in a small but interesting role in Salman Khan’s Radhe?

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is seen hosting Bigg Boss 13 and will be seen in the film Dabangg 3, has already announced his Eid 2020 release, leaving his loyal fans super excited about the same.

Yes, after much speculation about Eid 2020 release, the Bollywood star put an end to all of it by announcing his film, Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai last week. With a photo featuring Salman, Disha Patani, Sohail Khan, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Atul Agnihotri and Prabhudheva, the much anticipated Eid 2020 release was announced. As per reports, Salman has shot only for two days till now and soon will begin a non-stop shooting schedule of the film. Disha, who worked with Salman in Bharat, will also be seen with him in Radhe.

Now, according to a report in The Asian Age, Disha might be in Salman’s film but for a brief role. A source quoted to the portal that Disha will be seen in Radhe but it is going to be an out and out Salman Khan film. Also, the report stated that Radhe will be a complete action film as Prabhudheva and Salman have worked in Wanted back in 2009. As per the report, Disha knows this for a fact about the Salman starrer Radhe. The source said, “It’s a complete Salman film and Disha will only have a brief role in it. Considering Salman is getting back to his Wanted zone with Prabhudeva, the film will be high on action. Even Disha is aware of what she is getting into with Radhe.”