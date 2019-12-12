Disha Patani brings her sexy game to the silver screen with her upcoming next

MUMBAI: "Nice" isn't always commensurate with 'sexy" but Disha Patani manages to be both in almost everything. Oddly, she first grabbed attention by being anything but the innocent girl next door who's a charmer, the winsome one who wins over the hero.

She's always the focus of attention on-screen, even in small roles. it's not hard to see why, given her effortless, sultry beauty and ability to slip between characters, she is the most cherished young star in the making.

Disha is all set to break her onscreen image and delve into her incredibly appealing and completely irresistible avatar in Malang. Her social media is proof that the actress's sexy avatar has no replacement but with Malang, she will be setting new standards for herself. Testimony to this is the recent look from the movie that was released by the makers.

The camera more than loves her. It's insane about her and hence it's not tough for someone who looks like Disha does, to be alluring and desirable. Disha Patani is beautiful, graceful and versatile all in one package and we sure can't wait to watch this diva burning the screen on fire.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release.