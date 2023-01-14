Disha Patani clicked with her new rumoured boyfriend; netizens say, "Tiger ko akele jangle me chhod aaye"

MUMBAI:Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani always made it to the news because of their rumoured relationship. The couple never spoke about their relationship, but their public appearances made their fans feel that they are dating each other.

However, last year, there were reports that Disha and Tiger have parted ways. While the reason behind the breakup is not yet known, it was said that maybe marriage was the reason. Disha and Tiger never spoke about their relationship; so of course, they won’t speak about their breakup as well.

Meanwhile, Disha gets spotted with Aleksandar Alex Ilic quite often nowadays. He is an actor and model from Serbia, and apart from being spotted together at public places, Disha and Aleksandar both share pictures with each other on Instagram.

Disha has not spoken up about Aleksandar till now, but whenever they are spotted together, netizens remember Tiger Shroff. Last night also Disha and Aleksandar were clicked in the city and netizens commented some mean things about Disha and Tiger both.

A netizen wrote, “Ladki ko fatak se bf mil jata hai...aur ladke ko again zero se start karna padta hai.” Another netizen commented, “Bf h ya bodyguard… she treats him like a bodyguard.” One more Instagram user commented, “Tiger ko akele jangle me chhod aaye.” Check out the comments below…

Talking about Disha’s movies, the actress will next be seen in Yodha, Project K, and Suriya 42. Yodha, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, is slated to hit the big screens on 7th July 2023.

Meanwhile, Tiger has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath, and Screw Dheela lined up.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.