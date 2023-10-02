Disha Patani gets brutally trolled on her recent dress, netizens are calling her "Hamari Uorfi Patani"

Actress Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest outfit, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 17:39
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is one such name is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion and fitness. She has been ruling the hearts of millions with her with hotness and sizzling dance numbers.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and post of the actress Disha Patani. Having said that this latest video of the actress Disha is grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire as she was clicked around the city. Indeed the actress is ooking supremely hot in her outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering love on her as she is raising the temperature all over the internet, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comment 

As we can see these omment people are trolling the actress on the basis of her dress,  many people are saying that this is not an appropriate dress to wear in public, also many people are saying that she just came wearing lingeries, there are few people who are comparing the actress with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion, and calling her Uorfi Patani.

What are your views on these comments  coming from the side of the to the netizens on her outfit, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

