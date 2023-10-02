Disha Patani gets brutally trolled on her recent outfit; netizens call her ‘Hamari Uorfi Patani’

Actress Disha Patani has been getting some unhealthy and negative comments regarding her latest outfit. Check out the comments below.
Disha Patani gets brutally trolled on her recent dress, netizens are calling her "Hamari Uorfi Patani"

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution. She is one such name known not just for her acting but also for her fashion and fitness. She has been ruling the hearts of millions with her hotness and sizzling dance numbers.

 

 

Fans always look forward to seeing the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress. Having said that, this latest video of Disha’s is grabbing the fans attention as she was clicked in the city. Indeed, the actress is looking extremely hot in her outfit. Fans are not able to stay calm but are showering lots of love on her. She is raising the temperature all over the internet. But there are some people who are trolling the actress for various reasons.

Check out the comment 

Also read Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

As we can see these omment people are trolling the actress on the basis of her dress,  many people are saying that this is not an appropriate dress to wear in public, also many people are saying that she just came wearing lingeries, there are few people who are comparing the actress with Uorfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion, and calling her Uorfi Patani.

What are your views on these comments  coming from the side of the to the netizens on her outfit, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Also read Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Fukrey 3

