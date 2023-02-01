Disha Patani gets trolled for this latest video, netizens speculate live-in relationship of the actress

MUMBAI : Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry. She has been setting the internet on fire with her hot and sizzling pictures over the years. She is one such name who definitely knows how to grab the attention of the fans and can define hotness.

Having said that, this latest video of the actress is attracting everyone’s attention, as she made a new reel with her friend.

This video of the actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans. Fans are not able to stay calm, but are praising the actress for this funny side of her. But there are some people who are trolling the actress for various reasons.

check out the comments here

As we can see from these comments, many people are asking about Tiger Shroff, saying, ‘where is Tiger Shroff, we really miss him with you’. Whereas many people are speculating that she is dating the person in the video. They are also speculating that they are in a live-in relationship, because they both can be seen in a towel.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens regarding Disha Patani and her friend? Do let us know in the comment section below.

