News

Disha Patani: I don't consider myself a hot person

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Sep 2019 03:15 PM

Mumbai:  Actress Disha Patani raises the temperature whenever she shares her photos of working out or just posing by a pool in a bikini. Her fans think she is hot, but she begs to differ.

"I don't consider myself as a hot person. I am very much like a tomboy in real life. It's only because of my photoshoots that people consider me to appear 'hot'! I am a regular girl who believes in simplicity," Disha told IANS.

As for social media, she said: "Social media is a part of my life. I definitely am an active user on social media handles like Instagram, but I like to keep reminding myself that there is a life outside the Internet and I make it a point to balance out my time on social media."

The "Baaghi 2" actress recently unveiled her YouTube channel.

Source: IANS

Tags > Disha Patani, hot person, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
28 Sep 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Divya-Varun REACT on MTV Ace of Space being SCRIPTED and winner being pre-decided
Divya-Varun REACT on MTV Ace of Space being... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Movie Masti with Manish Paul

Celebs at Movie Masti with Manish Paul
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Aalesha
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Tina Desai
Tina Desai

past seven days