Disha Patani lands the second spot in IMDB's top 10 Indian Stars of 2019!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 06:03 PM

MUMBAI: Disha Patani the hottest actress of Bollywood is at the peak of her career with back to back movie releases in 2020. Disha had a great year with Bharat and has secured the second spot for herself on IMDb's top Indian stars of 2019.

Disha Patani is one of the versatile actresses we have in Bollywood as she can be paired with the actors of any generation.
She is currently shooting for Malang with Aditiya Rao Kapoor.

Recently, the actress took a break from shooting for Radhe and has jetted off for a mini-vacation. Disha keeps sharing pictures from her vacation on social media and every time she does, she creates waves all over.

Disha carries her stardom like a blush on her cheeks and carries it off like the grace of a lovely lady. She exudes a certain level of perseverance and confidence with her aspirations and talent. The fans are looking forward to watching the actress on the silver screen.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an eid 2020 release.

