Disha Patani a multi talented actress who can ace any character with her skills of dancing, acting and action!

MUMBAI: Disha Patani gave an impeccable performance in her latest film Malang, a free spirited avatar we could all connect to very well and totally enjoyed every bit of her portrayal. The audience went gaga over her hottest avatar and phenomenal performance. No doubt, Disha is the X-factor in every project and every director wants to rope her in for their projects, leaving her no time to breathe.

Soon after Malang, Disha dropped a bomb of hotness with the dance moves in her song 'Do You Love Me' and the audience was all praise for her amazing performance. The actress always sets the screen on fire, whenever she steps in. Disha is the hottest, most desirable actress of the industry and no one stands at par when it comes to both these factors, in one.

Talking about action, the actress had recently announced that she is looking forward to an action oriented film. The actress also on her social media showcases the various types of kicks, punches along with great jumps and is all set for an action oriented film where she already looks ready for one. Disha gives out the ultimate fitness goals and one looks forward to her when it comes to fitness.

Even during this lockdown, Disha is making sure to stay in touch with her audiences and keeps them glued by sharing some sizzling dance moves, make-up tutorials some fitness images and much more. Disha, with every project has delivered bang on performances and the audiences can't wait to see her new avatar in Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

Disha is a total package in itself and multi faced actress who can mould herself into anything that her character requires. Well, true signs of a multitalented star!