Disha Patani is one actress who makes great pair with all the leading actors in B-town. Here’s proof!

01 Apr 2020 09:16 PM

MUMBAI: Disha Patani has truly set the records straight with her recent performance in Malang and more so, with her sizzling never seen before avatar. Being the x-factor of each project that she is a part of, the actress makes sure that she registers her presence as a magnetic one. But, one more very rare quality that sets her apart is- Disha Patani is one actress who makes great pair with all the leading actors in Bollywood.

From MS Dhoni: The untold story in 2016 alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff, Bharat with Salman Khan last year and then, Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur as her recent release- each of the films prove that she truly not just compliments each co-actor but also, proves her mettle as a phenomenal leading actress, making for a great on-screen pair, each time.

There are very few actresses who are bankable in this respect and Disha truly presides over this fact. Not only this is one of the reasons why the audience demand the freshness she brings with a demand for more projects by her but also, the filmmakers want her in their projects. The brands circuit is no different where she already is on a high.

Disha wears every character brilliantly with her versatility. The hottest actress of Bollywood is all set to wow the audiences with some more impactful performances with her upcoming film Radhe, where the actress will be seen reuniting with Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham.

