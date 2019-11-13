Disha Patani opens up about how her family has molded her into the hard-working individual that she is today!

MUMBAI: One of the fittest actresses of Bollywood, Disha Patani is juggling with multiple projects 'Radhe' and 'KTina'. The actress opened up about her family and how she was raised to be a hardworking individual in an interview with a leading magazine.



Disha Patani shares, "I come from a very regular family – I remember how we worked hard for everything that we got – even if it were a toy. My father is very disciplined. He never compared us to boys or anything and just wanted us to be independent – from driving to changing car tyres – he taught us everything! Our mother gave us unconditional love and was the one who supported me when I had to go to Mumbai”.



The actress is currently riding high on success with back to back projects in her kitty with her recent announcement opposite Salman Khan in 'Radhe' has already created a lot of buzz amongst her fans. Apart from this, her first look from 'KTina has already taken the internet by storm with Disha's never before seen avatar seems like the film is sure to impress her fans with a versatile narrative.



The actress has worked in several hit films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bharat, and Baaghi 2 and the fans are praises for Disha and cant wait to watch her upcoming releases.



Disha is already at the peak of her career as the actress is juggling with backs to back films. She will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and then 'KTina' followed by 'Radhe.'