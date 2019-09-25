Disha Patani opens up on Bollywood journey

MUMBAI: With her hard work, Disha Patani has made a place for herself in the entertainment industry. A fitness enthusiast, she has proved her mettle by working in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, and Bharat. Fans admirer her for her acting chops and dancing skills.

Now, coming from a non-filmy background, Disha surely has had her own share of struggles but during a recent interview, she opened up about getting accepted in the industry as she said that people have been kind and accepting of her. She told Hindustan Times, “People have been kind and accepting of me. If people don’t like you, it has got nothing to do with you not being a star kid. If you are talented and hardworking, people accept you. It doesn’t matter where you are from. Shah Rukh Khan was a nobody when he came to this business and look at him today,” said Disha. What is interesting is that Disha said that once she shoots a film, she is completely disconnected with it and doesn’t like to watch herself on screen. “Once I finish a film, I completely disconnect from it. I don’t like to watch myself on screen. It makes me feel very awkward so once I’ve shot it, it’s done,” shared Disha.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The film is releasing on 14 February 2019.