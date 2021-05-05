Disha Patani or Kiara Advani who slays better in this black outfit do comment

MUMBAI: Two of the hottest and fittest Divas of Bollywood actress Disha Patani and Kiara Advani had made their strong mark in Bollywood industry with their amazing acting skills and their stunning looks. Over the time both the actresses are now ruling the hearts and minds of the fans all over, be it looking stunning, and throwing some major vacation goals Disha Patani has done all right, whereas on the other hand actress Kiara Advani is no less than anyone when it comes to defining a look.

Today we have come across a picture collage where we see both the actresses posing and flaunting their super-hot bod and looking stunning in their own way, and we bet you cannot choose any one of them.

Have a look



Indeed, both the actresses are defining their looks in their own way, so we won't be wrong in saying that both the actresses are the major head turner.

Disha Patani or Kiara Advani, who would you select if you have to choose one from this picture, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front actress Kaira Advani was last seen in the movie Indoo Ki Jawani, and will be next seen in movies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr Lele. On the other hand, actress Disha Patani will be next seen in movie Radhe with Salman Khan and Ek villain 2.

