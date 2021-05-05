Disha Patani or Kiara Advani: Who slays it in black?

MUMBAI: Two of the hottest and fittest divas of Bollywood, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani made their strong mark in Bollywood industry with their amazing acting skills and stunning looks. They rule the hearts of millions. Be it looking stunning or throwing major vacation goals, Disha has done it all right, while Kiara is no less than a queen.

Today, we came across a picture collage where we see both the actresses posing and flaunting their super-hot bods and looking stunning in their own way. We bet you cannot choose one.

Have a look

Indeed, both actresses are major headturners.

Disha Patani or Kiara Advani, who would you pick? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, Kaira Advani was last seen in the movie Indoo Ki Jawani and will next be seen in movies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Mr Lele. On the other hand, Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe with Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2.

