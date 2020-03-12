News

Disha Patani raises glam quotient in a halter neck outfit

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 05:51 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani's latest picture in a halter neck outfit has become netizens' favourite. The image has been flooded with a lot of comments from Disha's followers.

A user commented: "You are so hot."

Another one wrote: "So gorgeous."

Disha posted the picture on her Instgram on Wednesday. She captioned it with a flower emoticon. A day ago, she also posted a couple of pictures of her elder sister Khusbhoo from her Army training days.

On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in "Malang", will now feature in Salman Khan's "Radhe". She will also feature in "Ek Villain 2".

Tags Disha Patani Khusbhoo Salman Khan Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Ek Villain 2 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to poison Dev
On Location: Naagin 4 | OMG! Brinda fails to... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 02:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Maahi Vij lashes out on social media and Twitterat’s, as they bring her baby into petty issues
Maahi Vij lashes out on social media and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here