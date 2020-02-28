News

Disha Patani reacts to Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 posters

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff dropped the first look posters of Heropanti 2 and announced a sequel to his debut film. In moments, the star’s fans made it a trend on social media. Disha Patani was also swift in reacting. The actress seemed to be in awe of the posters.
Disha reacted to both of the posters that Tiger shared on social media and proved that she is completely smitten by Shroff’s daredevil act in Heropanti 2’s first look. On one of the posters, Disha wrote, 'Insane', while on another, Patani commented with fire and heart eyes emoticons. Well, the reactions say it all!

Meanwhile, while sharing the posters, Tiger got nostalgic about Heropanti and remembered the days of his debut association with Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger wrote, 'This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby.'

Credits: Pinkvilla

