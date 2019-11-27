News

Disha Patani receives a special LETTER from her dance TEACHER

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 02:06 PM

MUMBAI:MUMBAI: We have seen Disha Patani in her dancing avatar in many films and songs, her impeccable dance skills are nothing short of entrancing. The actress has been taking constant training for dancing and the results need no justification.

The actress recently received a special letter from her dance teacher Dimple Kotecha where she thanked Disha for her hard work and love. The Dance teacher also explains how she's blessed to have a student like Disha Patani.

Ecstatic at such an adorable gesture, Disha Patani took to her social media handle and posted a picture of that letter with the caption, "Love you more @dimplekotecha so lucky to have you as my teacher, can't ask for more."

Disha carries her stardom like a blush on her cheeks and carries it off like the grace of a lovely lady. She exudes a certain level of perseverance and confidence with her aspirations and talent. The fans are looking forward to watching the actress on the silver screen.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an Eid 2020 release.

Tags > Disha Patani, Dimple Kotecha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
26 Nov 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Patiala Babes Hanuman aka Anirudh Dave plays 'Take a pic' with TellyChakkar
Patiala Babes Hanuman aka Anirudh Dave plays... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Nov 2019 08:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Komolika to cause havoc in Anurag and Prerna's life
Komolika to cause havoc in Anurag and Prerna... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

past seven days