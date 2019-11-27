Disha Patani receives a special LETTER from her dance TEACHER

MUMBAI:MUMBAI: We have seen Disha Patani in her dancing avatar in many films and songs, her impeccable dance skills are nothing short of entrancing. The actress has been taking constant training for dancing and the results need no justification.

The actress recently received a special letter from her dance teacher Dimple Kotecha where she thanked Disha for her hard work and love. The Dance teacher also explains how she's blessed to have a student like Disha Patani.

Ecstatic at such an adorable gesture, Disha Patani took to her social media handle and posted a picture of that letter with the caption, "Love you more @dimplekotecha so lucky to have you as my teacher, can't ask for more."

Disha carries her stardom like a blush on her cheeks and carries it off like the grace of a lovely lady. She exudes a certain level of perseverance and confidence with her aspirations and talent. The fans are looking forward to watching the actress on the silver screen.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an Eid 2020 release.