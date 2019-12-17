Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post is the perfect Monday motivation you need!

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is one such actress who has always found a balance between her work life and personal life. The actress is considered to be the hottest in Bollywood and works hard to keep herself in shape.

Earlier, Disha posted a short video where she was seen busting a gut at back handspring while she quoted,

“Training after ages with my coach @rakeshyadav13 trying to relearn the basics."

The actress has always been active on social media where she shares various pictures, videos and candids.

Disha recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming movie Malang, where she will be seen in a new scenario, the actress, is currently shooting for Radhe where she will reunite with Salman Khan.

