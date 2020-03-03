News

Disha Patani set to star in 'Ek Villian' sequel

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 01:01 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is set for another action-packed outing on the big screen with her next project. She has come on board for the sequel of 2014 sleeper hit "Ek Villain".

Reportedly, Disha will star in the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham, and the film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike's role in the 2014 Hollywood film "Gone Girl".

"Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts, kick some bu*t. Just the way boys do it in your films I want to be the hero'," Mohit said.

On Disha's character in the movie, Mohit said: "While 'Malang' brought Disha's freespirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise."

"Ek Villain", released in 2014, was an action thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

While Disha's latest release "Malang" is seeing profits at the box office, she will soon be seen doing a special dance number in "Baaghi 3". Later this year, she stars opposite Salman Khan in "Radhe" and also has the film "KTina" coming up.

Tags Disha Patani Ek Villain Aditya Roy Kapur John Abraham Mohit Suri Malang Sidharth Malhotra Shraddha Kapoor Riteish Deshmukh Salman Khan Radhe TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
02 Mar 2020 10:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Prince Narula proposes wife Yuvika Chaudhary in a special way on national television
Prince Narula proposes wife Yuvika Chaudhary in a... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
02 Mar 2020 10:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Abigail, Ssharad & Abhishek share scary fan stalking moments, and more
Abigail, Ssharad & Abhishek share scary fan... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here