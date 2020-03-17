Disha Patani shares her feelings on working with Salman Khan again; shares, it "is a dream come true"

MUMBAI: Disha Patani’s latest performance in Malang has taken the audiences by total awe as the actress unleashed a new side of hers which truly had the audience’s attention glued to her, on-screen. The free-spirited character was loved and appreciated by all and we all got to see the all-new, sizzling avatar of the hottest actress of Bollywood. Disha taking no breaks will be seen in Radhe will be next seen alongside Salman Khan.

The actress gave an impeccable performance in Bharat (2019) where the actress shared the screen with Salman Khan. Disha reuniting with Salman for their upcoming movie Radhe shares her excitement. Commenting on the experience and excitement, Disha says, "Working with Salman sir again has been an amazing experience. Its a dream come true".

Talking about the contagious on-screen energy between Salman and Prabhu Deva, on the sets- Disha adds, "Prabhu (Prabhudheva) sir’s energy is contagious and there’s so much that I’ve learned from both of them." Having a small throwback to where the career started Disha shared, "I’m grateful for the opportunity that was given to me, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)"

Disha is truly a live wire and has already proved her versatility as an actress by giving various on-screen performances. Disha is truly the most desirable actress and no one can match the charisma the actress brings on-screen. The hotness truly sets the screen on fire. The next exciting project being Ek Villain 2 along with Radhe for a stellar year ahead.