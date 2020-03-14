Disha Patani shares how Malang allowed her to, “explore a different side to herself”

MUMBAI: Disha Patani played a marvellous role in Malang and received immense appreciation for the same, with the hottest ever avatar we had ever seen her in. She was all-around charming in the film where Disha played a bold and powerful part in the movie. She had a blazing-hot fiery avatar in the film. Disha is currently basking in the success of her encapsulating performance in the film Malang.

Grabbing the lime light, Disha Patani recently made an appearance in a party for the success of Malang and her look was absolutely glamorous. Disha shows us that she possesses her great looks and charisma off-screen as well.

Talking about the appreciation from the audience and her contemporaries, Patani shares, “The response has been phenomenal. Everyone – my friends, fans and even people in the film fraternity — told me how Malang was a unique experience and how they are loving it.” The actress adds it was an important film as it helped her “explore an entirely different side” to herself.

Disha has adapted and played different avatars in her movies and she has absolutely aced them all. She has proven that her talent is multi-faceted. Fans surely drop their jaws when they see her on- screen being all natural and performing with finesse. Her unique awe-striking role in Malang has left the fans in need of more. Well, the live wire and the most desirable actress in the industry, by the filmmaker and the audience is here to rule.

Next up, Disha will be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2; we really can’t wait!