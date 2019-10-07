Disha Patani to star in Ekta Kapoor’s next comedy flick ?

MUMBAI: While Salman Khan starrer Bharat was quite a big a break for Disha Patani, her role was a brief one. We also heard that a major part of the actress' on-screen presence was chopped off as the film was too long and needed to be shortened.



Ekta, who last backed Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl and Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Judgmentall Hai Kya prior to that, is keen to go deeper into content-driven films. As per a recent interview, she has signed Disha for a quirky comedy that will be helmed by Ashima Chibber. Ashima earlier helmed Saqib Saleem and Rhea Chakraborty’s Mere Dad Ki Maruti.



Ekta’s films, of late, are an interesting extension of female characters with strong attributes.