Disha Patani teases fans with a glimpse of item song from Baaghi 3

MUMBAI: National crush Disha Patani has rocked the big screens with her amazing performances in movies like MS Dhoni, Baaghi 1, and recently in Malang.

Her skills took the movie to a different level altogether. In a very small span of time, she has made an amazing fan base and rules the hearts of millions.

Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend will be next seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor.

The actress this morning made her fans day by dropping a glimpse of her upcoming song in the movie where she is looking super hot.

In this picture, we see the actress raising the temperature with her amazing outfit. The song is titled 'Do You Love Me' and is all set to release soon.

Much is expected from the song, as the bar has been set high with the songs like Chikni Chameli, Sheila, and, more recently, Garmi featuring Nora Fatehi.

Baaghi 3 is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. Fans have been excited ever since the trailer came out.

Baaghi 3 is all set hit the theatres on 6th March 2020.