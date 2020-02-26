News

Disha Patani teases fans with a glimpse of item song from Baaghi 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2020 03:40 PM

MUMBAI: National crush Disha Patani has rocked the big screens with her amazing performances in movies like MS Dhoni, Baaghi 1, and recently in Malang.

Her skills took the movie to a different level altogether. In a very small span of time, she has made an amazing fan base and rules the hearts of millions.

Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend will be next seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor.

The actress this morning made her fans day by dropping a glimpse of her upcoming song in the movie where she is looking super hot.

In this picture, we see the actress raising the temperature with her amazing outfit. The song is titled 'Do You Love Me' and is all set to release soon.

Much is expected from the song, as the bar has been set high with the songs like Chikni Chameli, Sheila, and, more recently, Garmi featuring Nora Fatehi.

Baaghi 3 is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. Fans have been excited ever since the trailer came out.

Baaghi 3 is all set hit the theatres on 6th March 2020.

Tags Disha Patani MS Dhoni Baaghi 1 Malang Tiger Shroff Baaghi 3 Shraddha Kapoor amazing outfit Do You Love Me Chikni Chameli Sheila Garmi Nora Fatehi TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Sony Entertainment Television launches India’s Best Dancer

Sony Entertainment Television launches India’s...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here