Disha Patani tells us Mohit Suri “connects with women well and portrays them beautifully on screen”, as she gears up for his next

MUMBAI: Disha Patani gave a remarkable performance in Malang where the audiences got to witness a whole new and different avatar of the actress. The audiences were in total awe of this hottest new avatar of Disha. After the super success of Malang, Disha is all geared up to work on another project with Mohit Suri.

Telling us about how she feels on being Mohit's leading lady for projects, Disha says, "Nobody presents a girl like Mohit. Thanks to his wife and daughter, he connects with women well and portrays them beautifully on screen. He is open to ideas and lets you tweak lines if he thinks it's justified".

Soon after Malang, Disha taking no breaks treated the audiences with a dance number in Baaghi 3 and surely raised the degrees. Truly, with every project along the way, Disha has raised the hotness quotient and given us some remarkable performances. The actress always attracts the audiences to the theatres because of the brilliant performances she gives. Highly desirable on films as well as brands front, Disha is the first choice of every big director wanting her in their films because of the appeal she holds!

Disha Patani is always looking sure of bringing the various ways in which she can explore herself as an actress and play various characters for the love of her art. With the reunion of this duo, audiences will surely be treated with something new and exciting. Disha is one of the most desirable, fittest and the hottest actress of the industry and nobody can match the bar which is set so high by her.

After delivering some brillant performances, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain 2. The next one being Radhe alongside Salman Khan.