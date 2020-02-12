Disha Patani is the most demand in actress and the fans want to see more of her!

MUMBAI: With her undeniable talent, charisma, and extreme hotness, the versatile actress Disha Patani is being loved on-screen for her latest release Malang and the fans are left wanting more. Disha's fierce confidence and ultimate hotness lit up the screen and bring every character to life with the latest one being Sara in Malang.

Disha's talent is always expanding and she just gets better as she goes, like a flower that never stops blooming. Its this discipline and her on-screen presence that struck the chord with the audiences and the masses are longing to see more of her.

She has shown a beautiful transition from being an 'IT' girl to being a bona fide box-office draw in her own right.

Disha Patani clearly justifies the tag that rules don't apply to her and she knows how to keep the masses interested in all her moves. She steals the thunder with her presence in every frame and the audiences love her. Be it her social media posts or her projects, Disha keeps her fans entertained and updated about her life.

Riding on the wave of success, Disha will next be seen in Radhe alongside Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor's KTina.