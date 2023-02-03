Disha Patani wishes her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday

According to reports, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have broken up. But today, the actress wished her rumoured ex-boyfriend on his birthday.
MUMBAI :Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have worked together in the movie Baaghi 2. But, before that they did a music video titled Befikra and since then there were reports that they are in a relationship. Well, Disha and Tiger never spoke about their relationship but they maintained that they are very good friends.

A few months ago, there were reports that the couple have parted ways, and reportedly, the reason behind their breakup was marriage. It was said that Disha wanted to get married and Tiger was not ready for it. Well, these are just reports and there’s no confirmation about it.

Today, it is Tiger Shroff’s 33rd birthday, and Disha took to Instagram to wish her rumoured ex-boyfriend. On her Insta story she shared a picture of Tiger and wrote, “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b’day tiggy.” Check out the post below...

Now, this post of Disha makes us wonder whether the two have actually broken up or they are still good friends even after breakup. Well only, Disha and Tiger can clarify it.

Talking about their movies, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Jagan Shakti's next. Ganapth, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon, is slated to release on 20th October 2023. Meanwhile, Bade Miya Chote Miyan, which also stars Akshay Kumar, will hit the big screens on Christmas this year.

Well, Disha also has some interesting films lined up like Yodha, Suriya 42, and Project K. While Yodha is a Hindi film also starring Sidharth Malhotra, Suriya 42 and Project K are South movies, but they will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

