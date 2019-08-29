News

Disha Patani's fit body takes social media by storm

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 08:15 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a string of photographs of her flaunting her fit and well-chiselled body on social media.

Disha took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photographs where she can be seen flaunting her perfecting toned hourglass body in a white bralette and thigh high slit yoga pants.

In one image, she is seen flaunting her muscles with her back towards the camera: "(muscle emoji) be better than you were yesterday."

Disha, who was last seen on screen in "Bharat", often shares videos of her work out regimes on social media.

On the work front, she is currently busy with "Malang". It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Source: IANS

Tags > Bollywood actress, Disha Patani, social Mesia, Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Yogi and Gunjan’s unusual romance in Ishaaron...

Yogi and Gunjan’s unusual romance in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
29 Aug 2019 02:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Can you guess who Mohsin Khan is in love with?
Can you guess who Mohsin Khan is in love with? | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days