Disha Patani's 'quarantine reunion with my favourite boys'

By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2020 12:16 PM

MUMBAI: "Malang" co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu on Wednesday had a virtual reunion.

Taking to Instagram, Disha posted a screenshot from her video call with the "Malang" boys.

"Positive vibes only... quarantine reunion with my favourite boys," she captioned the image.

In the screen grab, Anil Kapoor is seen flaunting biceps. Disha looks beautiful as she shows off her lustrous hair. Kunal is all smiles while Aditya sports a beard.

Reacting to his pose, Anil Kapoor quipped: "Ye haath mujhe dede Thakur."

Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" is a romantic action thriller film that released in February.

Tags Disha Patani Anil Kapoor Aditya Roy Kapur Kunal Kemmu Mohit Suri Malang Baaghi 2 Radhe TellyChakkar

