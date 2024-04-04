Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani is making her way in acting industry

MUMBAI : Over the actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with her sizzling looks and her brilliant dance numbers, she has been getting lot of love from the fans for her movie projects and also for her sizzling fashion outfits which definitely gives some major fashion goals for millions. Indeed the actress has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and in the industry.

As we all know the actress has a sister and her name is Khushboo Patani, Khushboo Patani was serving Indian Army and we have seen few pictures of our hero Khushboo Patani in uniform too.

Well now Khushboo Patani has ended her Indian Army stint on a high. Khushboo Patani on Saturday took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she retired from the Indian Army. Khushboo Patani's Indian Army retirement announcement was done by her when she was praising her sister Disha for delivering a powerful performance in the movie Yodha.

These lastest posts of Khushboo Patani where she is dancing her heart out got viral all over the internet, there are many posts on her Instagram handle where she has defined some major vacation goals where she has looked super hot, well we have also seen the posts where she has redefined her fitness.

No doubt all these posts of Khushboo Patani has grabbed our attention and there comments where the fans are saying they would love to see the star in acting industry. Well looking at news of she getting retired and her latest social media post where she is dancing and raising temperature with her sizzling looks, do you think she is getting Bollywood ready?

What are your views on this and do you want to see Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani in movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

