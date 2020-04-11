News

Disha Patani's special birthday note for Mohit Suri

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 04:46 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has penned a note for "Malang" director Mohit Suri on his birthday, saying he is an "amazing person".

Disha took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photographs with Suri, and send him some virtual love.

"Happy b'day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love always… Mohit Suri," Disha wrote along with the photographs.

In one of the pictures that Disha shared via Instagram Stories, the actress can be seen posing with Suri. In another, Mohit seems to explain something to Disha, and she is seen listening to her director.

"Malang", which released on February 7, was a commercial success. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

Disha is set to work with Suri again on the sequel of 2014 sleeper hit "Ek Villain". Reportedly, Disha will star in the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham, and the film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike's role in the 2014 Hollywood film "Gone Girl".

Tags Disha Patani Malang Mohit Suri director Instagram Luv Ranjan Ankur Garg Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar Jay Shewakramani Aditya Roy Kapur TellyChakkar
