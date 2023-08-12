Disha Salian death case: State Government orders SIT probe, deceased father maintains, “Disha did not commit suicide”

It was then considered as a suicide by media. Her death didn’t make much headlines as it was reportedly an open and shut case.
Disha Salian

MUMBAI : Almost a week before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the late actor’s former manager Disha Salian fell to her death from the 14th floor of her building in Malad. It was then considered as a suicide by media. Her death didn’t make much headlines as it was reportedly an open and shut case. 

The State government revived the case again and announced a special investigative team headed by DIGrank officer to look into the details of the case. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has now ordered a SIT probe. Many MLAs also had the same opinion. 

Disha’s father said, “This is wrong, I never claimed that my daughter was murdered. She accidentally fell because of which she died. Disha did not commit suicide nor did anyone murder her. However, police are investigating this matter, so I cannot say much.”

On August 4, former Maharashtra chief minister, who’s currently BJP MP Narayan Rane had claimed that the deceased autopsy report showed injuries on the private parts. However, as per the post-mortem report obtained by India Today, it does not mention the injuries on private parts.

Disha was celebrating her birthday at her home with her boyfriend Rohan, and the two were engaged soon to get married. 

A video of Disha dancing and celebrating with her friends an hour before her death went viral. 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 16:55

