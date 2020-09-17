Disha Salian death probe: Minister claims Disha had dialled 100 after the 8th June party

MUMBAI: More and more shocking revelations are stemming out of the Disha Salian case. As we all know, it looks like SSR and Disha's cases are connected, and the CBI is investigating the Disha case as well.

Disha was SSR’s ex-manager, and she passed away on the 8th June 2020. Within a week, SSR too passed away.

Now as per Republic TV, politician Nitiesh Rane has said that Disha had called the police after the party on 8th June. However, it looks like no attention was paid to the call by the police. On the call, Disha had revealed everything that happened with her, but the police didn’t respond.

Reports by Republic TV suggest that if the police had acted upon, Disha would have been alive today.

Something similar happened in the SSR case as the family had complained to the police a few months ago, citing a threat to the actor's life.

Well, there are no surprises here, as the loopholes in the SSR case revealed a lot about how the Mumbai Police functions.

The investigation is on, and we hope justice will be served!

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, REPUBLIC TV)