Disheartening! Abhishek Bachchan mourns the demise of THIS close person, pens down an emotional note

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan has penned a long note, mourning the demise of famous suit stylist Akbar Shahpurwala. The actor mentioned how he made Amitabh Bachchan's costumes and suits which he stitched with a lot of love and blessings. He also mentioned that Akbar made his first ever suit when he was a child.

Abhishek wrote on Instagram, “Returned home to very sad news. Akbar Shahpurwala a bonafide legend of the film world passed away. I knew him as Akki uncle. He made my father’s costumes and most of his suits from as far back as I can remember and many of my films too. He personally cut and stitched my first ever suit as a baby (I still have it) to the tux I wore to Refugee’s premiere.”

“I will wear one of your enumerable suits that you made for me tonight, Akki uncle, and feel blessed! Rest in peace,” he concluded.

On Saturday, Amitabh also wrote in his blog remembering Akbar, “Akki bhai, Akbar of Gabana fame, who designed and stitched my clothes for film and personal for the last 50 years, passed away in his sleep this morning." He added, “I have only duas for the departed souls .. and a prayer for them to rest in peace.”

Abhishek recently returned home with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. He and Aaradhya had accompanied Aishwarya to the Cannes Film Festival.

Credit: Hindustan Times