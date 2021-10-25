Disheartening! Aryan Khan wanted to wish SRK and Gauri on their wedding anniversary via video call

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan who was taken into custody on October 7 has been missing his parents on their 30th wedding anniversary (October 25). Reportedly he requested the jail authorities to arrange for a video call to wish his parents on their anniversary.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, Gauri Khan would be visiting Arthur jail to meet her son Aryan.

The bail plea hearing in the case will be held in the Bombay High Court on October 26 and the family is hopeful to being Aryan home. However, NCB has been actively collecting more evidence in their investigation to come up with fresh arguments to bar the bail.

Also Read: BIG UPDATE: Ananya Pandey to be QUIZZED by the NCB regarding Aryan Khan and the drug racket!

In the meantime, actress Ananya Pandey was summoned to the NCB office for questioning for the third time on Monday. Her reporting time was 11 am but she was late again, despite NCB’s reported earlier warnings to her that it is not a film set and she is expected to reach on time.

Ananya is reportedly being questioned in relation to WhatsApp chats with Aryan and a few suspicious financial transactions. Earlier, in their raid at the Liger actress’ home, the NCB had reportedly seized a few laptops and cell phones to aid investigation. Tomorrow’s hearing is very crucial for Aryan, and it remains to be seen if NCB has found anything through Ananya that can further implicate the star kid.

Also Read: WHAT! Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant were found in possession of drugs meant for their merriment

There are also reports that NCB will be very active the next few days and weeks and more Bollywood star kids and celebrities are on their radar.

Credit: Bollywood Life