Disheartening! Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey mourns the demise of his father KD Shorey

MUMBAI:Bheja Fry actor Ranvir Shorey today took to social media to announce the sad demise of his father Krishan Dev Shorey who passed away on Friday evening. The actor posted a picture of his late father with a message on Twitter.

Ranvir wrote, “My beloved father, Krishan Dev Shorey, passed away peacefully last night at the ripe old age of 92, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He leaves behind wonderful memories and many admirers. I have lost my greatest source of inspiration and protection.”



Also Read: OMG! Ranvir Shorey gets blocked by this Bollywood actress on Twitter; details inside



Fans and industry friends of Ranvir as well as colleagues shared their sympathies on the post. Kay Kay Menon wrote on Instagram, “Heartfelt Condolences Ranvir! Aum Shanti! Sadgati!”

Krishan Dev Shorey, or KD Shorey as he was more commonly known, was a producer of movies in the 1970s and 1980s, including Zinda Dil, Be-Reham, and Bad Aur Badnaam. In addition, he was the director of the 1988 movie Maha-Yuddh, which had performers including Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna, Kader Khan, and Gulshan Grover. In two of his movies, he also made an uncredited appearance as a judge.



Also Read: Disheartening! Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey’s son tested Covid 19 positive

On the work front, Ranvir will be next seen in action-thriller movie Mumbaikar, an adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Maanagaram that will mark the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi. Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will also feature Ranvir.



Credit: DNA