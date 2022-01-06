Disheartening! Celebs and their shocking unnatural deaths have left everyone heartbroken

MUMBAI: KK, Sidhu Moose Wala, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sidharth Shukla, Puneeth Rajkumar and more celebrities whose life was cut short and their shocking death left everyone in a state of shock.

53-year-old musician Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK died of a heart attack after the concert in Kolkata. According to sources, he has been singing at the event since evening, but felt a bit sick when he returned to the hotel. He fell from the stairs of the hotel at night and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

A shocking piece of news has hit headlines. Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala has been shot dead. As per reports, he was shot dead in Mansa district a day after his security was removed. He was only 28. The singer is best known for his Jatt Da Muqabla.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away. He was 40 and reportedly suffered a heart attack. This piece of news is devastating, shocking and beyond comprehension. As per several media reports, the actor had taken medicines last night and slept. He did not wake up in the morning and was rushed to the Cooper hospital.

The Chhichhore actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra. His demise shook not just the country but also the world. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans believe he was murdered and still are rooting for justice. He was just 34.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on 29 October 2021. He died at the age of 46 and the cause of his demise is said to be a cardiac arrest.

