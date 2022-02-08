Disheartening! Dia Mirza pens condolence message for her niece who passed away

Dia Mirza’s niece passed away on Monday following which the Sanju actress took to social media to share an emotional note as a condolence message

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 10:33
movie_image: 
Disheartening! Dia Mirza pens condolence message for her niece who passed away

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Monday took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about her loss. The actress did not reveal the reason for the untimely death of her niece.

She mourned the demise of the young girl by sharing her picture and penning a heartfelt note which read, "My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling... you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti."

Also Read:Exclusive! “Sriti was very nice to me and I completely adore her for her craft”, says, Kumkum Bhagya's Veronica aka Mili

Dia's fans and followers took to the comments section and paid their condolences to the grieving actress. One of them wrote, "Deep condolences." Another fan said, "So so sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences to all the family.. Loved ones are always with us. Sending loads of love and prayers." A user also commented, "Rest in peace. Stay strong." "So sorry to hear this.

Also Read:WOW! Dia Mirza pens a heartfelt note for her son Avyaan

Not only fans, celebs have also poured in their condolences over the sad demise of her niece. Deepest condolences," cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur commented. "Omg. That is so sad. May she shine brighter on the other side," Farah Khan Ali wrote. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani paid her condolences by dropping a folded hands emoji in the comment section.

Credit: India TV
    
 

Bollywood movies Dia Mirza condolences demise Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein Sanju Salaam Mumbai Tumko Na Bhool Payenge Lage Raho Munna Bhai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 10:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Rakhi Sawant finally meets Adil’s family the couple confirms that marriage is on the cards soon
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
OMG! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Kaur massively trolled for copying Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, see reactions
MUMBAI:  Neha Kakkar arrived at the Mumbai airport and her husband Rohanpreet Singh had come to pick her up but this...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Seaosn 12: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal to re – enter the show as a wild card entry?
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Anupamaa: Disheartening! Anuj feels Anupamaa’s inner pain post her battle with Pakhi and Toshu
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
BIG TWIST! Priya finds something suspicious about Nandini in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a huge drama in the upcoming track. We all know that problems...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Interesting! Dev eagerly awaits Vidhi’s acceptance to his job offer
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive and exciting update for its viewers. We at Tellychakkar have always...
Recent Stories
Disheartening! Dia Mirza pens condolence message for her niece who passed away
Disheartening! Dia Mirza pens condolence message for her niece who passed away
Latest Video