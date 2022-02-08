Disheartening! Dia Mirza pens condolence message for her niece who passed away

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Monday took to Instagram and informed her fans and followers about her loss. The actress did not reveal the reason for the untimely death of her niece.

She mourned the demise of the young girl by sharing her picture and penning a heartfelt note which read, "My niece. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling... you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti."

Dia's fans and followers took to the comments section and paid their condolences to the grieving actress. One of them wrote, "Deep condolences." Another fan said, "So so sorry to hear this. Deepest condolences to all the family.. Loved ones are always with us. Sending loads of love and prayers." A user also commented, "Rest in peace. Stay strong." "So sorry to hear this.

Not only fans, celebs have also poured in their condolences over the sad demise of her niece. Deepest condolences," cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur commented. "Omg. That is so sad. May she shine brighter on the other side," Farah Khan Ali wrote. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani paid her condolences by dropping a folded hands emoji in the comment section.

Credit: India TV



