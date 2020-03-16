Disheartening! Gangs of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns the demise of his acting Guru Hemendra Bhatia

Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks absolutely unrecognisable in his upcoming film Haddi followed by Kangana Ranaut’s directorial Tiku Weds Sheru

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:26
movie_image: 
Disheartening! Gangs of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns the demise of his acting Guru Hemendra Bhatia

MUMBAI: Noted theatre director and actor, acting coach Hemendra Bhatia passed away today morning. The FTII alumni was the acting guru and guiding force of many talented artists, Nawazuddin Siddiqui being one of his prominent students.

The actor took to Twitter to pay his tribute. He wrote, “My teacher Shri Hemendra Bhatia who taught me the techniques of acting and also gave me my early opportunities under his direction passed away today morning. It’s an irreparable loss to the theatre world. May his soul rest in peace.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sumit Kaul JOINS Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in Afwaah

The actor was quoted saying as, “His work and teachings have had a huge impact on my life and career. I had known him even before I joined NSD. He was an acting teacher at Actor Prepares (Anupam Kher’s) school too. His passing away is a huge loss for the theatre world.”

A little earlier Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest looks from his upcoming film Haddi has taken the internet by storm. The Kick actor has been recently compared to actress Archana Puran Singh for his latest looks.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sumit Kaul JOINS Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in Afwaah

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is coming in a new avatar in his next movie Haddi. He is looking absolutely glamorous in his drag look, and fans are showering lots of love on the actor.

On the work front, Nawazuddin starrer Haddi will hit the theatres in 2023. The actor has Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut’s directorial venture.

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hemendra Bhatia demise Tiku Weds Sheru Haddi Bajrangi Bhaijaan Archana Puran Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Couple Goals! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have a reason to celebrate; Check Out
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly town. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya...
OMG! This is how Nia Sharma reacts to her dating rumors to Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat
MUMBAI: Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame says it is an act of “stupidity” to link her with Paras Kalnawat, who is well-known...
OMG! Not Rishi But This Is Lakshmi’s Biggest Support In Bhagyalaskhmi! Find out more
MUMBAI: "Bhagyalakshmi," a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Congratulations! Sanjog actor Rajat Dahiya welcomes home a new member after the show’s mega premiere, Scroll down to more
MUMBAI : It has been one week since the launch of television's newest offering Sanjog and it has already made its way...
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
EXPLOSIVE! Uorfi Javed claims she lost a role in Star Plus' Anupamaa because of ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, he clarifies and says, "She is an actor, and I am no one to stop her from entering the show"
MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Paras Kalnawat is in the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash
Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash
Latest Video