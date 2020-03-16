Disheartening! Gangs of Wasseypur actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourns the demise of his acting Guru Hemendra Bhatia

MUMBAI: Noted theatre director and actor, acting coach Hemendra Bhatia passed away today morning. The FTII alumni was the acting guru and guiding force of many talented artists, Nawazuddin Siddiqui being one of his prominent students.

The actor took to Twitter to pay his tribute. He wrote, “My teacher Shri Hemendra Bhatia who taught me the techniques of acting and also gave me my early opportunities under his direction passed away today morning. It’s an irreparable loss to the theatre world. May his soul rest in peace.”

The actor was quoted saying as, “His work and teachings have had a huge impact on my life and career. I had known him even before I joined NSD. He was an acting teacher at Actor Prepares (Anupam Kher’s) school too. His passing away is a huge loss for the theatre world.”

Credit: ETimes