Disheartening! Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna shares her kissing scene with Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade turned out to be a ‘Nightmare’

Rashmika Mandanna who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with superstar Amitabh Bachchan has recently revealed that she was brutally trolled for her kissing scene with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 16:10
movie_image: 
Disheartening! Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna shares her kissing scene with Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade turned out to b

MUMBAI : Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to mark her big Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye'. The actress shot to fame with her portrayal of Lilly in the Telugu romantic drama 'Dear Comrade', in which she was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. While moviegoers loved Rashmika in the film, a section of the audience also trolled her for a kissing scene in the film that went viral on social media.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Goodbye”

Rashmika recalled the way she was getting bashed by the public for her kissing scene.

"There were so many painful moments happening and painful things I would read," she shared, adding that she also got recurring dreams of being all alone and people turning their backs towards her.

"I don't know what it was and I don't know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying," she said.

Also Read: Interesting! Rashmika Mandanna finally breaks her silence over dating rumors with Vijay Deverakonda

Meanwhile, Rashmika is now all set to share the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye'. It also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in key roles, and is scheduled to release on October 7.

Apart from that, Rashmika also has 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Bollywood movies Rashmika Mandanna Amitabh Bachchan Goodbye PUSHPA Animal Mission Majnu Dear Comrade Vijay Deverakonda TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 16:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Harphoul Mohini: Jealousy! Harphoul feels insecure with Mohini and SK’s friendship
MUMBAI: Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bhavani learns Savi’s truth, plans to snatch her from Sai
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan received zero votes during the nomination
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the game...
Exclusive! “This show is something unique and something new on Indian digital platform” Samridhi Dewan on her web series Good bad Girl
MUMBAI: Actress Samridhi Dewan has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
AMAZING! Before Krishna Kaul, Kumkum Bhagya's Mugdha Chaphekar has ROMANCED these actors in her previous shows
MUMBAI : Mugdha Chaphekar is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.The actress...
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu actor Shailendra Gaur roped in for movie Om Namah Shivay
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
RECENT STORIES
Interesting! Ranveer Singh rubbishes separation rumors with Deepika Padukone with THIS social media post
Interesting! Ranveer Singh rubbishes separation rumors with Deepika Padukone with THIS social media post