Disheartening! Goodbye actress Rashmika Mandanna shares her kissing scene with Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade turned out to be a ‘Nightmare’

MUMBAI : Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to mark her big Bollywood debut with 'Goodbye'. The actress shot to fame with her portrayal of Lilly in the Telugu romantic drama 'Dear Comrade', in which she was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda. While moviegoers loved Rashmika in the film, a section of the audience also trolled her for a kissing scene in the film that went viral on social media.

Rashmika recalled the way she was getting bashed by the public for her kissing scene.

"There were so many painful moments happening and painful things I would read," she shared, adding that she also got recurring dreams of being all alone and people turning their backs towards her.

"I don't know what it was and I don't know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying," she said.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is now all set to share the screen with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in 'Goodbye'. It also stars Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in key roles, and is scheduled to release on October 7.

Apart from that, Rashmika also has 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.

Credit: The Free Press Journal