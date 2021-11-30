Disheartening! Kangana Ranaut's cryptic post leaves fans wondering about her troubled relationship

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has always been in the limelight for her bold statements and remarks on social media on various issues of all dimensions. Recently the ‘Queen’ actress shared a pencil sketch of a couple hugging each other on her Instagram stories. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress captioned the same saying, "Tere Liye Hum Hain Jiye... Kitne Sitam Hum Pe Sanam." Fans wonder if the actress has undergone any heartbreak in her relationship.

Talking about the same, the ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ actress had revealed during her Times Now summit interview that she is currently in a relationship. However, the actress remained tight-lipped when it came to revealing the name of her partner, and instead, she hinted that everyone will come to know about the same soon.

Kangana Ranaut had further expressed her desire of settling down and becoming a mother very soon. The actress had said, "I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of a new India."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to Jack Dorsey, the co-founder, and chief executive officer of Twitter Inc announcing his resignation on Monday (November 29, 2021). The microblogging site in a statement had said that while the move is effective immediately, Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022. Dorsey will be replaced by Parag Agarwal who is of Indian origin.

Parag Agarwal was earlier working as Twitter's CTO. Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet about this news and wrote, "Bye Chacha Jack'. For the unversed, the Raaz: The Mystery Continues actress had her Twitter account permanently suspended by the microblogging site for repeated violations of rules, specifically aligning to their "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policy."

