Disheartening! THIS model-turned Assamese actor dies at 30 battling cancer, details inside

30-year-old Assamese actor Kishor Das who appeared in more than 300 music videos and reality shows like Dance India Dance and India’s Got Talent passed away owing to cancer and Covid-19

MUMBAI: Kishor Das, an actor from Assam, passed away at 30 years old. Because of his cancer, he was receiving treatment in Chennai. He had been receiving treatment in Guwahati for a while before moving to Chennai in March of last year for more advanced care. He reportedly had COVID-19 as well and passed away due to its complications.

He was regarded as an essential member of the Assamese entertainment industry, and the actor had a sizable fan base. Messages from around the world from his co-stars, family, friends and fans praying for peace for the departed soul and expressing shock have been pouring in.

The actor, who was born in 1991, has appeared in more than 300 music videos, with one of his big hits, Turrut Turut, becoming Assam's most popular video.

He is also well-known for his parts in the TV series Bandhun and Bidhata. He has also appeared in a number of short films. Kishor Das has also taken part in India's Got Talent and Dance India Dance.

The actor was the first runner-up in Model Hunt and received the title of Mr. Photogenic. Additionally, he received the Asianet Icon Award for Most Popular Actor in 2020–2021 and the Candid Young Achievement Award in 2019.

Credit: DNA

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 17:19

