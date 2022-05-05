Disheartening! Nushrratt Bharuccha calls out trolls posting lewd comments on social media for her role in Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha had her biggest successes by portraying the female lead Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Dream Girl (2019), and Chhalaang (2020). She also starred in the Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans.
Nushrratt is getting ready for the launch of her latest film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', where she will be seen playing the role of a condom saleswoman. As the release date draws close, the actress has been taking to her handle to share a bunch of posters and video clips from the film. However, with the posts, came along a bunch of trolls passing vulgar comments. She took to her handle to share a video and call out the people posting lewd comments and messages on her posts.

Sharing the video, Nushrratt said, "A few days back I added two posters from my film on Instagram, in which I, a woman, am seen promoting condoms but people took it in another way. Generally, people share the best comments on their profiles but since yesterday so much has been happening with me so I decided to share the worst comments that I've received."

Have a look.

She then goes on to say that she is out to change this mentality and will continue to raise her voice against such miscreants.

Reacting to her post, a fan suggested, "Don't hide the names," referring to the star's decision to hide the user names of the individuals.

The film, which is a social comedy, also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi. It is slated to release later this year.

In Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt plays a girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboo, while also fighting back her family and the neighbourhood. The poster depicted a condom in the back-pocket of her character’s jeans.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit: TOI

