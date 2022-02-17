Disheartening! Raveena Tandon pens down an emotional note on late Ravi Tandon’s birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon penned down an emotional note posting a family picture on her Instagram that featured her late father. Ravi Tandon might have celebrated his 87th birthday on February 17. Raveena wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers!”

Also Read:Sad! You will always walk with me: Raveena Tandon mourns demise of father Ravi Tandon

Raveena was very close to her father. On February 11, the actress' father passed away in Mumbai. The actress took to her social handle and shared the unfortunate news. She also shared an emotional post along with old pictures. Many celebrities including Neelam Kothari, Juhi Chawla, and others dropped condolence messages. Fans also paid their tributes in the comment section.

Also Read:Amazing! Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is as gorgeous as her mom

On 11th February, Raveena shared numerous pictures with her late father as she shared the devastating news. With the post, Raveena wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.” The pictures reflected the great bond the father-daughter duo shared. Neelam Kothari wrote, “Heartfelt condolence.” Juhi Chawla also offered condolences and said, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Credit: Pinkvilla