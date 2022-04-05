Disheartening! Take a look at your favourite Bollywood celebs who have left their fans heartbroken with their break-ups

: Celeb couples get a lot of love from fans. While many of them are close to fans’ hearts, there are a few who were extra special.

All were hooting for them to stay together forever, but that didn’t happen. There have been rumours stating that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have parted ways. They even shared cryptic posts recently on Instagram. Here’s a look at other celeb couples who broke up and left fans really sad.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s love story is known to all. But the much-in-love couple parted ways in 2001. Their relationship lasted for 2 years.Deepika Padukone who is now married to Ranveer Singh once had a tattoo of Ranbir on her neck. It was really sad to see them break up in 2009.Kareena and Shahid got into a relationship in 2004 on the set of Fida, but they called it quits during the shooting of Jab We Met in 2007.

One of the most loved and hottest couples, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were together for nine long years before their relationship ended in 2011.

It seems Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had a rather ugly separation. According to reports, they even unfollowed each other on Instagram. Love aaj kal aise (pun intended) hi hota hai.

Credit: BollywoodLife