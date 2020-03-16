Disheartening! These stereotypes are still used by the Hindi film industry while portraying female characters

MUMBAI : Indian cinema has been greatly influential in our society. Be it fashion trends or family gatherings or even general perceptions, films have shaped our thinking ever since its evolution. But where there are pros, there are bigger cons. In a male-dominated industry, women have for years struggled to gain an equal footing. Our films are a reflection of our society.

When it comes to women, Bollywood has mostly been misogynist in its portrayal of female characters, where they're treated like objects or not given substantial presence. Despite the changing times, there's still a lot that goes unnoticed. Here are some things that Hindi cinema thinks all women do.

1. Keep themselves looking good

Most films show women as people who love to dress-up and are never not on-point. It's as if pimples, tanning, and a bad hair day are non-existent. For instance, Shanaya from Student Of The Year and other female characters, as a matter of fact, were shown as people who only cared about how they looked, a common portrayal in Hindi cinema.

2. Fight with other women, for men

It seems to be a common notion that women cannot have meaningful friendships, which is of course misleading. But, to add more drama Bollywood keeps showing female characters who are insecure and possessive in relationships. Veronica from Cocktail and Safeena from Gully Boy are some examples.

3. Consider motherhood as the ultimate goal

Motherhood is a journey that is not always easy. However, Hindi cinema mostly portrays it as the ultimate goal for any female character. Raising or wanting to raise a child is shown more as a part of life, than a choice. Mimi, for example, not only normalized but also glorified the act of giving up on dreams for motherhood.

4. Get into relationships, only to get married

As much as society wants to believe, women do not get into a relationship only to get married. Different stages of life come with different priorities, even when it comes to handling companionship. This means that relationships are more than just emotional commitment and shouldn't come with the pressure of not being able to leave, when needed. But films like Tamasha or Love Aaj Kal portrayed commitment as something final for women.

5. Rely on men for major life decisions.

Most Bollywood films show men as people in charge, even when it comes to the lives of the women in their lives. From choosing to do a job or practicing an art in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi to getting married in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, women are shown taking permission or relying on men for decisions that concern them.

6. Enjoy doing house chores

Doing house chores when living alone or as a hobby, in case of things like cooking, come with a choice. However, not everyone 'loves' managing an entire family, specifically when it isn't rewarded. It is commonly portrayed that women 'enjoy' chores related to the house. Kajol's Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an example.

Consciously or unconsciously, we take Bollywood as a reflection of our society. Hence, stereotyped portrayals of women in movies is definitely contributing to rampant sexism in India and should be stopped.

Credits: Scoopwhoop

