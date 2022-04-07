Disheartening! Well-known veteran Bengali filmmaker passes away at 92 suffering from kidney ailments

92-year-old veteran Bengali filmmaker Tarun Majumdar breathed his last at Kolkata’s SSKM hospital after suffering from kidney and heart-related issues

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 13:57
movie_image: 
Disheartening! Well-known veteran Bengali filmmaker passes away at 92 suffering from kidney ailments

MUMBAI: Veteran Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday morning. He was 91 and on ventilator support. The noted film director was suffering from kidney ailments since a long time, and was admitted to the hospital on June 14. His condition deteriorated on late Saturday night, and he had to be put on ventilator support. Majumdar died around 11:15 am today (Monday).

Also Read: OMG! 92-year-old Bengali filmmaker well-known for his films like Smriti Tuku Thak, Palatak and Ganadevata admitted to Kolkata’s SSKM hospital owing to kidney ailments

The veteran filmmaker was hospital in SSKM hospital in Kolkata for almost a week as he was suffering from kidney and heart-related issues. The 92-year-old director is being monitored closely by a team of doctors.

Tarun Majumdar was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1990. He has also won four National Awards and five Filmfare awards in his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. Tarun Majumdar debuted as a director in the film industry with Basanta Choudhury in Alor Pipasha in the year 1985.

Also Read: Oh no! Bengali director Tarun Majumdar critical

Some of Majumdar’s notable works include Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980). Apart from this, he has worked with several notable actors such as Uttam Kumar, Suchitra Sen, Chhabi Biswas, Soumitra Chatterjee, Sandhya Roy and many more.

Tarun Majumdar’s last work was the 2018 documentary feature film titled Adhikar and another film Bhalobashar Bari released in the same year. Bhalobashar Bari starred Shilajit and Rituparna Sengupta.

Credit: India News

movies Tarun Majumdar Bengali filmmaker Balika Vadhu Dadar Kirti Nimantran Bhalobasar Bari Pathbola Chander Bari TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 13:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Angel Modi roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Bigg Boss OTT: Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new...
Sexy! Remember Criminal justice actress Palak Singh? She is too HOT to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Palak Singh has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution, we...
EXPLOSIVE! Goons plan to kill Aryan; Jyoti holds Kairi responsible for kidnapping in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read: ...
Anupama: Shocking! Pakhi goes against Vanraj, tells everyone that she will meet Adhik and no one can control her life
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Disheartening! Well-known veteran Bengali filmmaker passes away at 92 suffering from kidney ailments
MUMBAI: Veteran Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday morning. He was...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Angel Modi roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Exclusive! Angel Modi roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan
Latest Video